Tragic Discovery: Trio Found Deceased in Doda Guest House

A tragic discovery was made in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, where three individuals were found dead in a guest house under mysterious circumstances, officials confirmed Wednesday night.

A charcoal heater discovered in the room suggests that the trio may have succumbed to asphyxiation, though the exact cause is pending forensic examination. The senior police official on the case, Sandeep Mehta, emphasized that investigations are ongoing.

The victims, identified as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh, and Sunny Choudhary, were all residents of Jammu. Authorities were alerted after one of their relatives couldn't reach them by phone. Further updates will be provided as new information emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)