Tragic Discovery: Trio Found Deceased in Doda Guest House
Three individuals were found dead in a guest house in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. A charcoal heater was discovered at the scene, suggesting asphyxiation as the possible cause of death. The deceased were identified as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh, and Sunny Choudhary.
- Country:
- India
A tragic discovery was made in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, where three individuals were found dead in a guest house under mysterious circumstances, officials confirmed Wednesday night.
A charcoal heater discovered in the room suggests that the trio may have succumbed to asphyxiation, though the exact cause is pending forensic examination. The senior police official on the case, Sandeep Mehta, emphasized that investigations are ongoing.
The victims, identified as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh, and Sunny Choudhary, were all residents of Jammu. Authorities were alerted after one of their relatives couldn't reach them by phone. Further updates will be provided as new information emerges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Workers Thwarted by Police in Raj Bhavan Protest
Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Agra Highway: Policeman Killed
AI-Powered Face Recognition Assists Delhi Police in Nabbing Notorious Snatcher
A British court says police can seize more than USD 2.5 million from influencer Andrew Tate in tax dispute, reports AP.
Arunachal Pradesh CM Addresses Corruption, Celebrates Police Recruits