Tragic Discovery: Trio Found Deceased in Doda Guest House

Three individuals were found dead in a guest house in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. A charcoal heater was discovered at the scene, suggesting asphyxiation as the possible cause of death. The deceased were identified as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh, and Sunny Choudhary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery was made in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, where three individuals were found dead in a guest house under mysterious circumstances, officials confirmed Wednesday night.

A charcoal heater discovered in the room suggests that the trio may have succumbed to asphyxiation, though the exact cause is pending forensic examination. The senior police official on the case, Sandeep Mehta, emphasized that investigations are ongoing.

The victims, identified as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh, and Sunny Choudhary, were all residents of Jammu. Authorities were alerted after one of their relatives couldn't reach them by phone. Further updates will be provided as new information emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

