Cybertruck Blaze Outside Trump Hotel Sparks FBI Investigation

A Tesla Cybertruck was engulfed in flames outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others. Authorities are investigating whether terrorism was involved as the FBI examines the incident.

Videos taken by onlookers captured the Cybertruck bursting into flames outside the hotel, part of the Trump Organization. The blast occurred just hours after a deadly truck attack in New Orleans, raising concerns among officials. Both vehicles involved were rented through Turo, a car-sharing service.

Elon Musk dismissed claims linking the explosion to the vehicle itself, stating that large fireworks or a bomb caused the explosion. The FBI and local police are continuing their investigation, with safety and security remaining a top priority.

