Cybertruck Blaze Outside Trump Hotel Sparks FBI Investigation
A Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas killed the driver and injured seven, prompting FBI scrutiny over potential terrorism involvement. Despite initial fears, Tesla's Elon Musk has confirmed the explosion stemmed from large fireworks or a bomb in the vehicle's bed.
A Tesla Cybertruck was engulfed in flames outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others. Authorities are investigating whether terrorism was involved as the FBI examines the incident.
Videos taken by onlookers captured the Cybertruck bursting into flames outside the hotel, part of the Trump Organization. The blast occurred just hours after a deadly truck attack in New Orleans, raising concerns among officials. Both vehicles involved were rented through Turo, a car-sharing service.
Elon Musk dismissed claims linking the explosion to the vehicle itself, stating that large fireworks or a bomb caused the explosion. The FBI and local police are continuing their investigation, with safety and security remaining a top priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- Cybertruck
- explosion
- Trump Hotel
- FBI
- terrorism
- Elon Musk
- Turo
- fireworks
- Las Vegas
ALSO READ
CEO's Murder: A Case of Terrorism and Healthcare Fury
Trump Calls for FBI Probe into Liz Cheney Over Jan. 6 Role
Due to sustained and coordinated efforts, the eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has almost ended, says Amit Shah.
Bombing Suspect Charged with Terrorism in Russian General's Death
Elon Musk's Potential Mega Donation Sparks Debate in UK Politics