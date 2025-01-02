Alleged Crime Shakes Fiji's Tourism Sphere
Two Virgin Australia crew members were allegedly victims of theft and rape in Fiji during a New Year's layover. The incidents are under police investigation in Nadi, affecting Fiji's image as a tourist destination. Australia sent support while the investigation involves known suspects.
Fiji's tourism sector is under scrutiny following allegations that occurred during a New Year's Eve layover involving Virgin Australia crew members. Both incidents are currently being investigated by local police in Nadi.
Virgin Australia has confirmed the incidents and dispatched a response team to the Pacific island, supporting their affected crew. The police investigation revealed that some crew members had attended a nightclub where the incidents reportedly occurred.
Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, clarified that the cases were separate. Government and law enforcement officials have vowed to continue investigating these events to maintain Fiji's popular tourist image.
(With inputs from agencies.)
