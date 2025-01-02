Daring Heist: Key Suspect Nabbed in Multi-Crore Jewellery Robbery
Mumbai Police have apprehended Vinod Lakhan Pal, the main suspect in a gold and silver robbery worth Rs 1.91 crore. The suspect was arrested in Madhya Pradesh following a thorough investigation involving CCTV footage and technical support. The robbery occurred at a Mumbai jewellery shop under false pretenses.
Mumbai Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting the main suspect involved in a daring robbery of gold and silver items worth Rs 1.91 crore. The apprehension occurred just four days after the incident at a jewellery shop, which was executed at gunpoint.
The suspect, Vinod Lakhan Pal, was taken into custody in Madhya Pradesh's Niwadi district late Wednesday night following crucial leads in the investigation. Officials reported that a crime branch team conducted a strategic raid at a farm to capture Pal.
Pal, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly executed the heist on December 29 with an accomplice by impersonating customers. They overpowered shop staff with a gun and knife, leaving with the valuable loot. The crime branch's swift probe, aided by CCTV analysis and technical assistance, led to Pal's arrest.
