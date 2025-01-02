Left Menu

Daring Heist: Key Suspect Nabbed in Multi-Crore Jewellery Robbery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting the main suspect involved in a daring robbery of gold and silver items worth Rs 1.91 crore. The apprehension occurred just four days after the incident at a jewellery shop, which was executed at gunpoint.

The suspect, Vinod Lakhan Pal, was taken into custody in Madhya Pradesh's Niwadi district late Wednesday night following crucial leads in the investigation. Officials reported that a crime branch team conducted a strategic raid at a farm to capture Pal.

Pal, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly executed the heist on December 29 with an accomplice by impersonating customers. They overpowered shop staff with a gun and knife, leaving with the valuable loot. The crime branch's swift probe, aided by CCTV analysis and technical assistance, led to Pal's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

