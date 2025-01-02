Arif Mohammad Khan Appointed New Bihar Governor
Arif Mohammad Khan has been sworn in as the Governor of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan, where the oath was administered by the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, K Vinod Chandran. Khan succeeds Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and vows to honor the state's traditions in his new role.
Arif Mohammad Khan officially assumed the role of Governor of Bihar in a ceremonious event held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The event marked his commitment to the historical values of the state.
The new governor was sworn in by Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran. The function gathered notable figures, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, among other state ministers and dignitaries.
Khan, succeeding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who now serves as Kerala's governor, expressed his admiration for Bihar's rich heritage, promising to serve in alignment with its esteemed traditions.
