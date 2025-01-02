Massive ED Raids Unravel Cyber Fraud Trail Across West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted widespread raids on Thursday at eight different locations across West Bengal. The operation is part of an investigation into a massive cyber fraud scheme totaling over Rs 1,000 crore, reportedly linked to Tamil Nadu, according to a senior official.

The simultaneous raids targeted five places, including Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati in Kolkata, as well as three other district locations. The sweeping action led to the detention of one person in the Salt Lake area for questioning, indicating a significant breakthrough in the case.

Authorities believe that several individuals based in eastern Indian states are implicated in this elaborate criminal network. The ED's focus included a high-end residential complex in Baguihati, pointing to the involvement of individuals residing in affluent areas.

