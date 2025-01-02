Massive ED Raids Unravel Cyber Fraud Trail Across West Bengal
The Enforcement Directorate launched raids at eight locations in West Bengal concerning a cyber fraud case exceeding Rs 1,000 crore linked to Tamil Nadu. Key areas targeted include Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati. During the Salt Lake operation, an individual was detained for questioning.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted widespread raids on Thursday at eight different locations across West Bengal. The operation is part of an investigation into a massive cyber fraud scheme totaling over Rs 1,000 crore, reportedly linked to Tamil Nadu, according to a senior official.
The simultaneous raids targeted five places, including Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati in Kolkata, as well as three other district locations. The sweeping action led to the detention of one person in the Salt Lake area for questioning, indicating a significant breakthrough in the case.
Authorities believe that several individuals based in eastern Indian states are implicated in this elaborate criminal network. The ED's focus included a high-end residential complex in Baguihati, pointing to the involvement of individuals residing in affluent areas.
