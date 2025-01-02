Left Menu

Massive ED Raids Unravel Cyber Fraud Trail Across West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate launched raids at eight locations in West Bengal concerning a cyber fraud case exceeding Rs 1,000 crore linked to Tamil Nadu. Key areas targeted include Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati. During the Salt Lake operation, an individual was detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:17 IST
Massive ED Raids Unravel Cyber Fraud Trail Across West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted widespread raids on Thursday at eight different locations across West Bengal. The operation is part of an investigation into a massive cyber fraud scheme totaling over Rs 1,000 crore, reportedly linked to Tamil Nadu, according to a senior official.

The simultaneous raids targeted five places, including Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati in Kolkata, as well as three other district locations. The sweeping action led to the detention of one person in the Salt Lake area for questioning, indicating a significant breakthrough in the case.

Authorities believe that several individuals based in eastern Indian states are implicated in this elaborate criminal network. The ED's focus included a high-end residential complex in Baguihati, pointing to the involvement of individuals residing in affluent areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025