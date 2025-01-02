Left Menu

Court Extends Custody: Kalyan Child Abduction and Murder Case

In Maharashtra's Thane district, the court has extended the police custody of a couple involved in the abduction, rape, and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan. The victim's body was recovered, and protests demand the death sentence for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Thane district, the court extended the police custody of a couple charged with the horrific crime of abducting, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan. The accused, Vishal and Sakshi Gawli, were remanded after a presentation in front of District Judge V A Patravale.

The crime unfolded on December 23 when Vishal Gawli, assisted by his wife, allegedly kidnapped the girl while she was playing outside. Following the heinous act, they transported the body in an autorickshaw to Bapgaon, where it was discovered the following day. The community has voiced outrage, forming a human chain in protest and demanding capital punishment.

Even as the defense argued against further police custody, citing the completion of the probe, the court ruled in favor of the prosecution for additional remand. Security heightened around the court as local residents continued their demonstration demanding justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

