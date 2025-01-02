South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Last Stand
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vows to 'fight until the end' amid attempts to arrest him over a brief martial law imposition. This follows his impeachment by the opposition-led parliament. The Constitutional Court is set to proceed with his trial and potential removal from office.
In an escalating political drama, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to 'fight until the end' against arrest attempts linked to his brief martial law decree, according to a letter he sent supporters.
Tensions have heightened as police clash with Yoon's backers, who have attempted to obstruct access to his residence. The address was delivered as Yoon faces severe scrutiny from authorities, with a pending arrest warrant approved by the court on Tuesday.
The magnitude of this crisis is further evidenced by the Constitutional Court's ongoing trial to decide Yoon's fate, while a new presidential election looms if his impeachment is affirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
