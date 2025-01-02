Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Last Stand

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vows to 'fight until the end' amid attempts to arrest him over a brief martial law imposition. This follows his impeachment by the opposition-led parliament. The Constitutional Court is set to proceed with his trial and potential removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:09 IST
South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Last Stand
Yoon Suk Yeol

In an escalating political drama, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to 'fight until the end' against arrest attempts linked to his brief martial law decree, according to a letter he sent supporters.

Tensions have heightened as police clash with Yoon's backers, who have attempted to obstruct access to his residence. The address was delivered as Yoon faces severe scrutiny from authorities, with a pending arrest warrant approved by the court on Tuesday.

The magnitude of this crisis is further evidenced by the Constitutional Court's ongoing trial to decide Yoon's fate, while a new presidential election looms if his impeachment is affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025