South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Last Stand

In an escalating political drama, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to 'fight until the end' against arrest attempts linked to his brief martial law decree, according to a letter he sent supporters.

Tensions have heightened as police clash with Yoon's backers, who have attempted to obstruct access to his residence. The address was delivered as Yoon faces severe scrutiny from authorities, with a pending arrest warrant approved by the court on Tuesday.

The magnitude of this crisis is further evidenced by the Constitutional Court's ongoing trial to decide Yoon's fate, while a new presidential election looms if his impeachment is affirmed.

