U.S. Targets Chinese Drones Over Security Concerns

The U.S. is considering imposing restrictions on Chinese drones, citing national security threats. The Commerce Department seeks public input on rules to secure the drone supply chain from potential manipulation by adversaries. Major steps are underway to address risks posed by Chinese drone manufacturers like DJI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced it is exploring new regulations to restrict or prohibit the operation of Chinese drones within the United States due to national security concerns.

The department is soliciting public comments by March 4 on proposed rules to protect the drone supply chain from foreign threats, particularly from China and Russia, which could exploit drones to access sensitive U.S. data. Currently, China dominates the U.S. commercial drone market.

In earlier comments, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo indicated the department might consider rules akin to those targeting Chinese vehicles, focusing on drones equipped with Chinese and Russian technology. Recent U.S. legislation has been signed to potentially ban drones from Chinese firms like DJI, pending a security risk assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

