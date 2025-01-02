Rahul Gandhi's Legal Battle: Defamation Drama Unfolds

In Sultanpur, a special MP-MLA court progressed a defamation case against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, related to his remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections. The next round of proceedings is set for January 10 after partial cross-examination of the complainant.

Vijay Mishra, the complainant and a local BJP politician, claims the comments made by Gandhi at the time were offensive. Over five years, the case saw several hearings and delays, culminating in a recent warrant compelling Gandhi to appear in court.

Gandhi has maintained his innocence, suggesting the case represents a political plot against him. With bail secured in February 2024, the court continues to deliberate, with the latest statement recording completed in July.

