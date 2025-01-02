Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Legal Battle: Defamation Drama Unfolds

A defamation case against Rahul Gandhi is unfolding in Sultanpur's special MP-MLA court. The case, initiated in 2018, involves alleged remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah. After years of proceedings, Gandhi has pleaded not guilty and claimed political conspiracy. The next hearing is on January 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:28 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Sultanpur, a special MP-MLA court progressed a defamation case against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, related to his remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections. The next round of proceedings is set for January 10 after partial cross-examination of the complainant.

Vijay Mishra, the complainant and a local BJP politician, claims the comments made by Gandhi at the time were offensive. Over five years, the case saw several hearings and delays, culminating in a recent warrant compelling Gandhi to appear in court.

Gandhi has maintained his innocence, suggesting the case represents a political plot against him. With bail secured in February 2024, the court continues to deliberate, with the latest statement recording completed in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

