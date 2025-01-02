Left Menu

Hostage Crisis in Gaza: The Psychology Behind Attempts

An Israeli hostage in Gaza, held by the Islamic Jihad group, attempted suicide due to psychological distress. Though rescued by group medics, negotiations for the hostages' release are being delayed, partly due to Israeli government conditions. The situation reflects broader tensions amid ongoing Israel-Palestine conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:39 IST
An Israeli hostage held by the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza attempted to take his own life, according to a video statement by the group's spokesperson on Telegram this Thursday.

The hostage was reportedly saved by medical intervention provided by Islamic Jihad's team, said the Al Quds Brigades spokesperson. No further details were given regarding the hostage's identity or present condition, and Israeli officials have not immediately responded to requests for comments.

This incident occurs amidst a backdrop of escalating violence following an October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas-led militants that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the capture of 251 hostages in southern Israel. Israel's counteroffensive has reportedly resulted in over 45,500 Palestinian deaths in Gaza. Negotiations for the hostages' release have stalled, with spokesperson Abu Hamza blaming new terms from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration for the delays, despite the involvement of Arab and U.S. mediators seeking a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

