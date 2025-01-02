Cyber Crime Crackdown: Gujarat Police Nabs Russian 'Gatekeeper'
Gujarat police have arrested a Russian national, Anatoly Mironov, for his involvement in a cybercrime scam where Rs 17 lakh was extorted from a businessman. Mironov served as a 'gatekeeper' for an international gang, facilitating the transfer of illicit funds into various accounts and cryptocurrencies.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat police have apprehended a Russian national, Anatoly Mironov, in connection with a sophisticated cybercrime scheme, officials reported on Thursday.
Mironov, hailing from Orenburg, Russia, played the role of a 'gatekeeper' in a network orchestrated by a Chinese national. His responsibilities included transferring the crime's proceeds into multiple accounts and converting a portion of it into cryptocurrency, as per a statement from Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.
Police investigations started after a businessman claimed he was scammed out of Rs 17 lakh by individuals impersonating Customs and police officials. Mironov, who had previously been jailed in Maharashtra for a similar offense, facilitated the financial transactions at a Mumbai hotel, following instructions from his overseas gang leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
