Cyber Crime Crackdown: Gujarat Police Nabs Russian 'Gatekeeper'

Gujarat police have apprehended a Russian national, Anatoly Mironov, in connection with a sophisticated cybercrime scheme, officials reported on Thursday.

Mironov, hailing from Orenburg, Russia, played the role of a 'gatekeeper' in a network orchestrated by a Chinese national. His responsibilities included transferring the crime's proceeds into multiple accounts and converting a portion of it into cryptocurrency, as per a statement from Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Police investigations started after a businessman claimed he was scammed out of Rs 17 lakh by individuals impersonating Customs and police officials. Mironov, who had previously been jailed in Maharashtra for a similar offense, facilitated the financial transactions at a Mumbai hotel, following instructions from his overseas gang leader.

