Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Media Crackdowns

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least 18 individuals, including several children and high-ranking officials in Hamas' police force as reported by Palestinian and hospital sources.

Amid heightened tensions, Al Jazeera condemned the Palestinian Authority for suspending its operations in the West Bank citing allegations of incitement. Both entities accuse each other of undermining press freedom.

The long-standing conflict, reignited by a massive Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, continues to cause significant casualties on both sides, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)