Political Tug-of-War Over Self-Help Groups in Tripura
Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing self-help groups (SHGs) in Tripura. He highlighted the rise in women-led SHGs and accused the BJP government of restricting SHG participation to BJP members. Sarkar urged CPI(M) to engage more women and criticized religious events being used politically.
In a scathing critique of the BJP, senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar accused the ruling party of leveraging self-help groups (SHGs) for political gains in Tripura.
Sarkar, while addressing a party event, pointed out the increase in women-led SHGs from 4,000 in 2018 to 52,000 in 2024, a testament to the state's success in women's economic empowerment under the Left Front.
The former chief minister alleged that the BJP-led administration now limits SHG membership to party affiliates, restricting open access. He urged party leaders, especially women, to advocate for inclusivity in SHGs and criticized BJP for politicizing religious events.
