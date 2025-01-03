FBI's Renewed Pursuit: Pipe Bomb Mystery Unveiled

The FBI on Thursday made a public call for information, releasing new surveillance video as part of an ongoing investigation to identify a suspect involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021.

The newly revealed footage shows the suspect placing one bomb near the Democratic National Committee headquarters and another at the Republican headquarters, both notable sites located near the U.S. Capitol. Although both bombs were safely deactivated, the case is yet to be solved despite the receipt of over 600 tips.

FBI officials remain hopeful that newly released details, including video footage and a map of the suspect's walking route, will prompt someone with additional information to come forward. The mysterious case continues to puzzle investigators, with the suspect's identity eluding them even after four years.

