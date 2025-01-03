Biden's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Looms

President Joe Biden is poised to make a pivotal decision regarding Japan's Nippon Steel's potential acquisition of U.S. Steel, with an announcement expected as early as Friday, according to CBS News. The deal has been under scrutiny, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has escalated the matter to Biden's office.

The decision holds significant implications, especially as Biden's tenure nears its end on January 20. This deadline adds a layer of urgency to an already crucial deliberation that could have far-reaching impacts on the nation's industrial landscape.

The acquisition decision by Biden is highly anticipated and is likely to shape the future of U.S. Steel operations. Observers await whether the administration will prioritize economic competitiveness or national security concerns as it weighs the merits and risks of foreign investment in this iconic American sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)