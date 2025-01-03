Historic Showdown: South Korean President Faces Arrest Warrant Amid Political Turmoil

Authorities executed a historic arrest warrant against South Korean President Yoon Suk, entering his compound amidst a protester crowd but clashing with internal security forces. This marks the first time an incumbent president in South Korea faces arrest, following Yoon's controversial martial law attempt on December 3.

The Corruption Investigation Office arrived at Yoon's residence early on Friday, navigating blockades and confrontations. While some managed to enter, they encountered resistance from the presidential security. Reports suggest the Ministry of National Defense insists the troops were under PSS command, creating a tense standoff.

Public unrest grew near Yoon's residence, as hundreds gathered to thwart the arrest attempt, rallying behind him and denouncing the investigation. As legal proceedings unfold, Yoon's arrest could trigger significant political implications for the nation's democracy.

