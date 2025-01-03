Engineer Swindled in Investment Scam

An engineer from Thane has become the victim of a significant fraud scheme, losing approximately Rs 62 lakh. The incident was reported by local authorities after the individual was persuaded to invest money based on the promise of lucrative returns.

The complainant, who works with a private firm, recounted that a woman, known only as Anaya, contacted him via WhatsApp offering substantial returns through share trading. Over the span of two months, from September to November, the engineer invested a total of Rs 62.39 lakh.

Unable to obtain the promised returns or further communication from the woman, the engineer filed a complaint with the Kalwa police station. The Thane police have initiated an investigation into the case, urged by the alarming nature of the scam.

