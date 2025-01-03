Ethiopia and Somalia Revitalize Diplomatic Relations Amidst Regional Tensions
Ethiopia's defense minister visited Somalia, marking a pivotal diplomatic journey to restore relations strained by Ethiopia's naval base plans. Both nations pledging collaboration on the African Union peacekeeping mission, this visit aims to bolster ties despite past contentions over Somaliland's autonomy and geopolitical implications in the Horn of Africa.
Ethiopia's defense minister embarked on a crucial diplomatic visit to Somalia, the first since ties soured a year ago following Ethiopia's proposal to establish a naval base in Somaliland, a self-governing region claimed by Somalia.
Somalia's state minister for foreign affairs, Ali Omar, acknowledged Aisha Mohammed Mussa's presence in Mogadishu, and Ethiopia's foreign affairs ministry disclosed a mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and collaborate on the African Union peacekeeping mission, marking a significant step in reestablishing rapport.
This visit comes against the backdrop of Ethiopia's 10,000-strong military presence in Somalia to combat al Shabaab militants, a situation further complicated by Ethiopia's contentious agreement with Somaliland. Preliminary talks have commenced to peacefully negotiate the future of this agreement by February, amidst concerns about regional instability and shifting alliances within the Horn of Africa.
