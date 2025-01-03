Left Menu

Revamping Oversight: New Transparency Rules for GMOs in India

The Centre plans to amend rules to enhance transparency in the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), which oversees genetically modified organisms. Members must disclose conflicts of interest and may not participate in related discussions or decisions. Public objections are invited within 60 days of the notification.

  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has announced proposals to amend existing rules, aiming to ensure increased transparency in the functioning of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) responsible for regulating genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in India.

The new amendments mandate that GEAC members disclose any personal or professional interests that could influence their judgment. Members with direct or indirect connections to matters under consideration must refrain from participating in discussions or decision-making processes. As part of these measures, experts are required to submit written conflict-of-interest declarations upon joining the committee and update them should new circumstances arise.

The notification follows the Supreme Court's call for stricter oversight over GMOs, highlighted during a split verdict on GM mustard in July. The public has 60 days to submit objections or suggestions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

