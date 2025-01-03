Left Menu

Protests Escalate Over Alleged Corruption in Bihar PSC Exam

Supporters of independent MP Pappu Yadav halted trains demanding the cancellation of the Bihar PSC exam. Activist Prashant Kishor is on a hunger strike, citing corruption. Amidst wide protests, 10,000 candidates are set to reappear for the exam on January 4 due to an alleged question paper leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to push for the annulment of the contested Bihar PSC exam, supporters of independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, staged a rail blockade on Friday. The disruption occurred at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station, stalling a passenger train for 20 minutes.

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, has been fasting since Thursday to demand the exam's cancellation, citing alleged systemic corruption. Authorities have registered an FIR against Kishor, acknowledging the protest's legality issues due to its location.

The BPSC refuted claims of a leaked question paper, calling them conspiratorial. Nevertheless, a retest for over 10,000 candidates has been scheduled on January 4, reflecting growing discontent over potential illegitimacies in the examination process.

