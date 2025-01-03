South Korea's Constitutional Court Trials: A Pivotal Moment
South Korea's Constitutional Court has scheduled a trial on January 14 to decide on the potential removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol. President Yoon is required to appear for these proceedings. A second session is scheduled for January 16 should he decline to attend the initial arguments.
In a significant legal development, South Korea's Constitutional Court has announced its plan to commence hearings on January 14, aimed at determining the potential ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The court has mandated President Yoon's attendance at the initial hearing, underscoring the trial's importance.
A follow-up session is on the calendar for January 16, contingent on President Yoon's compliance with the court's requirements.
