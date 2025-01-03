South Korea's Constitutional Court Trials: A Pivotal Moment

In a significant legal development, South Korea's Constitutional Court has announced its plan to commence hearings on January 14, aimed at determining the potential ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court has mandated President Yoon's attendance at the initial hearing, underscoring the trial's importance.

A follow-up session is on the calendar for January 16, contingent on President Yoon's compliance with the court's requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)