TMC Seeks Election Official's Removal Amid Allegations of Bias

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the removal of Surajit Roy as the election returning officer for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, alleging Roy's close ties with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

In a formal appeal to the Chief Election Commissioner and West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, TMC member Derek O'Brien expressed concerns over Roy's independence, citing his previous position as block development officer of Nandigram-II Block and his controversial current role as Additional Director of Land Records.

The TMC argues that the returning officer should be neutral and more senior, suggesting the appointment of an officer without political affiliations to ensure unbiased elections. The party also highlights discrepancies in Roy's current designation relative to his seniority.