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TMC Seeks Election Official's Removal Amid Allegations of Bias

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has requested the removal of Surajit Roy as Bhabanipur's returning officer, citing alleged connections with BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. TMC claims this compromise's Roy's neutrality amid his controversial appointment as Additional Director of Land Records. They are urging the Election Commission to appoint an impartial officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:56 IST
TMC Seeks Election Official's Removal Amid Allegations of Bias
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the removal of Surajit Roy as the election returning officer for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, alleging Roy's close ties with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

In a formal appeal to the Chief Election Commissioner and West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, TMC member Derek O'Brien expressed concerns over Roy's independence, citing his previous position as block development officer of Nandigram-II Block and his controversial current role as Additional Director of Land Records.

The TMC argues that the returning officer should be neutral and more senior, suggesting the appointment of an officer without political affiliations to ensure unbiased elections. The party also highlights discrepancies in Roy's current designation relative to his seniority.

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