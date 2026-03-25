Infernos Sweep Through Gujarat's Industrial Hubs

A massive fire erupted on Wednesday at a company located in the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gandhidham, Gujarat. Fire department officials dispatched fire tenders to the site following reports of the blaze, and efforts to contain and extinguish the fire are ongoing.

This incident occurs amidst a series of recent industrial fires. Just earlier in March, a chemical factory in Surat's Sachin GIDC area experienced a similar blaze, necessitating the deployment of more than 10 fire engines to control the inferno.

In another significant event earlier this month, a fire occurred at the Millennium-1 textile market. Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh reported that 15 fire engines were mobilized to subdue the flames at the Kamela Darwaja hub, which affected 5-7 shops and storage areas. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in these incidents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)