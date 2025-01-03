Supreme Court Seeks Answers in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Acquittal Case
The Supreme Court has issued notices to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others, seeking their responses regarding the CBI's appeal against their acquittal in a 2002 murder case. The appeal challenges the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision, which originally cleared Singh and others of the charges.
The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others concerning the CBI's appeal against their acquittal in a 2002 murder case.
A bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, issued notices for those acquitted. The CBI is challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's May 28, 2024 decision that acquitted Singh and others in the murder of former sect manager Ranjit Singh.
The case, which has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief, is set to be revisited as the Supreme Court evaluates the CBI's arguments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
