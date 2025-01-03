Drone Warfare: Russia's Overnight Assault on Ukraine
Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine, killing one person and injuring four in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian forces shot down 60 of 93 drones, while electronic warfare redirected 26 others. The attack damaged homes and structures across nine regions, with significant impact in Donetsk and Chernihiv.
In a significant overnight assault, Russia unleashed a barrage of drones on Ukraine on Friday, claiming the life of one civilian and injuring four others in the Kyiv region, according to military and regional officials.
Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 60 out of the 93 drones deployed by Russia, utilizing their electronic warfare capabilities to redirect 26 of the unmanned aircraft. Despite these efforts, one Russian drone remained airborne, as reported by the Ukrainian air force.
The ongoing conflict has seen residential and commercial properties suffer damage across nine Ukrainian regions, particularly in Donetsk and Chernihiv, highlighting the continued tensions and impact on civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
