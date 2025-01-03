Left Menu

Drone Warfare: Russia's Overnight Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine, killing one person and injuring four in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian forces shot down 60 of 93 drones, while electronic warfare redirected 26 others. The attack damaged homes and structures across nine regions, with significant impact in Donetsk and Chernihiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:24 IST
Drone Warfare: Russia's Overnight Assault on Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant overnight assault, Russia unleashed a barrage of drones on Ukraine on Friday, claiming the life of one civilian and injuring four others in the Kyiv region, according to military and regional officials.

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 60 out of the 93 drones deployed by Russia, utilizing their electronic warfare capabilities to redirect 26 of the unmanned aircraft. Despite these efforts, one Russian drone remained airborne, as reported by the Ukrainian air force.

The ongoing conflict has seen residential and commercial properties suffer damage across nine Ukrainian regions, particularly in Donetsk and Chernihiv, highlighting the continued tensions and impact on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025