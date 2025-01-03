Supreme Court to Reevaluate Dera Chief's 2002 Acquittal

The Supreme Court, in a pivotal decision, has consented to assess the CBI's challenge to the acquittal of Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case of 2002.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, on May 28, 2024, had cleared Singh and associates, attributing the decision to an investigation deemed 'tainted and sketchy.'

Currently serving a 20-year sentence for unrelated crimes, Singh grabbed headlines for repeated parole approvals. The judiciary's attention was drawn to this controversial case yet again.

(With inputs from agencies.)