Delhi Police Deport Bangladeshi Immigrant Couple after Tip-Off Lead
Delhi Police identified and deported a couple, Liyacat and Nasreen, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, residing in southwest Delhi since 2012. Acting on a tip, police detained them, scrutinized invalid documents and handed them over to FRRO for deportation, under a drive to identify Bangladeshi immigrants.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Delhi Police announced the deportation of two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, discovered residing in the Safdarjung area of southwest Delhi. The couple, aged 54 and 39, had been living in India since 2012.
After receiving a tip-off, authorities detained the immigrants, identified as Liyacat and his wife Nasreen, on Thursday from Shamshan Ghat Road, near Green Park. Interrogation revealed various locations they had lived in within Delhi-NCR, with their most recent residence in Old Seelampur.
Their documents were deemed invalid after a thorough scrutiny. Consequently, Delhi Police handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation proceedings. This action was part of a wider police drive, initiated on December 11 at the Delhi LG Secretariat's directive, aimed at identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- police
- deportation
- illegal immigrants
- Bangladesh
- immigrants
- detection
- India
- documents
- residence
ALSO READ
Urgent Call for Action: Sanctions Urged Against Bangladesh for Human Rights Violations
Power Struggle: The Clash Between Bangladesh and Adani Power
India Raises Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh
World Bank Approves $1.16 Billion for Bangladesh's Green Development
Foldscope Revolutionizes Agriculture in Chhattisgarh: Farmers Gain Affordable Microscopy Tools for Pest Detection and Sustainable Practices