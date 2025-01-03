Left Menu

Delhi Police Deport Bangladeshi Immigrant Couple after Tip-Off Lead

Delhi Police identified and deported a couple, Liyacat and Nasreen, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, residing in southwest Delhi since 2012. Acting on a tip, police detained them, scrutinized invalid documents and handed them over to FRRO for deportation, under a drive to identify Bangladeshi immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:58 IST
On Friday, Delhi Police announced the deportation of two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, discovered residing in the Safdarjung area of southwest Delhi. The couple, aged 54 and 39, had been living in India since 2012.

After receiving a tip-off, authorities detained the immigrants, identified as Liyacat and his wife Nasreen, on Thursday from Shamshan Ghat Road, near Green Park. Interrogation revealed various locations they had lived in within Delhi-NCR, with their most recent residence in Old Seelampur.

Their documents were deemed invalid after a thorough scrutiny. Consequently, Delhi Police handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation proceedings. This action was part of a wider police drive, initiated on December 11 at the Delhi LG Secretariat's directive, aimed at identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the capital.

