Delhi Police Deport Bangladeshi Immigrant Couple after Tip-Off Lead

On Friday, Delhi Police announced the deportation of two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, discovered residing in the Safdarjung area of southwest Delhi. The couple, aged 54 and 39, had been living in India since 2012.

After receiving a tip-off, authorities detained the immigrants, identified as Liyacat and his wife Nasreen, on Thursday from Shamshan Ghat Road, near Green Park. Interrogation revealed various locations they had lived in within Delhi-NCR, with their most recent residence in Old Seelampur.

Their documents were deemed invalid after a thorough scrutiny. Consequently, Delhi Police handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation proceedings. This action was part of a wider police drive, initiated on December 11 at the Delhi LG Secretariat's directive, aimed at identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)