India Eyes Stronger US Trade Ties Amid Geopolitical Shifts

India is keen to fortify its economic ties with the United States under the Trump administration, looking to expand trade by $50 billion. The focus includes establishing a comprehensive trade pact, protecting its industry, and integrating into global supply chains amid shifting tariff landscapes.

Updated: 03-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:51 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

India is seeking to deepen economic ties with the United States with the incoming Trump administration, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal announced in New Delhi.

Highlighting previous successes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal noted bilateral trade between India and the U.S. reached $118 billion in 2023/24. Industry anticipation suggests an additional $50 billion trade growth in the next few years.

Goyal emphasized the importance of a broad trade and investment pact to integrate Indian manufacturers into global supply chains. India aims for its trade to exceed $800 billion in the 2024/25 fiscal year while safeguarding against U.S. tariff hikes.

