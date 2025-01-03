Left Menu

India's Solemn Protest Against China's New Counties

India has lodged a 'solemn protest' with China over the creation of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, asserting that parts of these regions fall within India's union territory of Ladakh. India maintains its sovereignty over the area, refusing to acknowledge China's 'illegal' occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:54 IST
India has formally objected to China's establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, claiming parts of these regions encroach on its sovereign territory, Ladakh. The External Affairs Ministry conveyed this through a 'solemn protest,' affirming India's unwavering stance on its sovereignty.

New Delhi has categorically stated that the creation of these counties will not impact India's longstanding position on the area, which it identifies as part of its territorial boundaries. The move, as per India, does not confer any legitimacy to China's 'illegal and forcible' occupation.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, emphasized India's non-recognition of China's claims in the disputed area. Diplomatic channels have been used to convey India's strong disapproval of China's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

