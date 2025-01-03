Chaos Ensues as Villagers Clash with Police in Lokra

In a dramatic turn of events, three police officers were injured when villagers attacked them in Lokra, in an attempt to arrest marijuana smugglers. The confrontation saw locals armed with sticks and rods, leading to a tense standoff.

Authorities reported that the incident left two officers critically injured. The police, despite showing identification, claimed the villagers accused them of being imposters. In the commotion, the police vehicle was damaged.

Backup forces were dispatched from the Pataudi station, and two men were arrested. The police have registered a case against over ten individuals and continue investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)