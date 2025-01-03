Chaos Ensues as Villagers Clash with Police in Lokra
Three police officers sustained injuries following an altercation with villagers in Lokra during a crackdown on marijuana smuggling. Two officers are critically injured. The clash resulted in two arrests, with an FIR filed against multiple individuals. Police backup arrived to handle the situation.
In a dramatic turn of events, three police officers were injured when villagers attacked them in Lokra, in an attempt to arrest marijuana smugglers. The confrontation saw locals armed with sticks and rods, leading to a tense standoff.
Authorities reported that the incident left two officers critically injured. The police, despite showing identification, claimed the villagers accused them of being imposters. In the commotion, the police vehicle was damaged.
Backup forces were dispatched from the Pataudi station, and two men were arrested. The police have registered a case against over ten individuals and continue investigations.
