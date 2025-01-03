Escalating Conflict: The Struggle for Peace in Gaza

In a relentless campaign, Israel has launched airstrikes on dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza, leading to over 110 casualties in just two days. The escalation arrives as Israeli mediators seek to broker a ceasefire before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Qatar and Egypt are central to mediation efforts.

The Gaza health ministry reported that 40 people were killed on Friday, following 71 deaths the previous day. Israeli forces targeted Hamas operations, claiming numerous efforts to minimize civilian impact through precise munitions and intelligence activities. Hamas denies accusations of using civilians as shields amid mounting international pressure.

Efforts to negotiate peace face significant hurdles, with fundamental differences undermining progress. Hamas demands an end to hostilities for a ceasefire and hostage release, while Israel insists on dismantling Hamas before any agreement. As the crisis deepens, the urgent call for human rights continues to echo globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)