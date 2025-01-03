Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: The Struggle for Peace in Gaza

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza have resulted in over 110 deaths. Despite calls for a ceasefire, negotiations remain stalled as both sides maintain firm stances. The ongoing warfare has devastated Gaza, displacing scores of civilians and resulting in severe casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:13 IST
Escalating Conflict: The Struggle for Peace in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a relentless campaign, Israel has launched airstrikes on dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza, leading to over 110 casualties in just two days. The escalation arrives as Israeli mediators seek to broker a ceasefire before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Qatar and Egypt are central to mediation efforts.

The Gaza health ministry reported that 40 people were killed on Friday, following 71 deaths the previous day. Israeli forces targeted Hamas operations, claiming numerous efforts to minimize civilian impact through precise munitions and intelligence activities. Hamas denies accusations of using civilians as shields amid mounting international pressure.

Efforts to negotiate peace face significant hurdles, with fundamental differences undermining progress. Hamas demands an end to hostilities for a ceasefire and hostage release, while Israel insists on dismantling Hamas before any agreement. As the crisis deepens, the urgent call for human rights continues to echo globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025