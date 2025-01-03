Smuggling Ring Busted at Indo-Nepal Border

A joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police led to the arrest of a man near the Indo-Nepal border, who is accused of drug smuggling worth Rs 50 lakh.

Ram Sagar, from the Rupaidha area, was caught with 70 grams of smack hidden in his clothing, intended for delivery to a Nepalese contact.

The narcotics have been seized, and Sagar faces charges under the NDPS Act. He is currently in judicial custody following the operation, based on intelligence inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)