Left Menu

Smuggling Ring Busted at Indo-Nepal Border

A man, Ram Sagar, was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 50 lakh. The operation involved the SSB and local police. The drugs, intended for a Nepalese contact in Nepalganj, were seized, and Sagar was taken into custody under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:22 IST
Smuggling Ring Busted at Indo-Nepal Border
Man
  • Country:
  • India

A joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police led to the arrest of a man near the Indo-Nepal border, who is accused of drug smuggling worth Rs 50 lakh.

Ram Sagar, from the Rupaidha area, was caught with 70 grams of smack hidden in his clothing, intended for delivery to a Nepalese contact.

The narcotics have been seized, and Sagar faces charges under the NDPS Act. He is currently in judicial custody following the operation, based on intelligence inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025