Left Menu

India-Pakistan Relations: Tackling Terrorism for Trade Resumption

India emphasizes the need for Pakistan to address terrorism effectively for improved bilateral ties. The Indian external affairs ministry has highlighted Pakistan's use of terrorism as a state policy, while Pakistan's deputy PM seeks joint efforts for resuming trade. The strained relations stem from past terror attacks and subsequent diplomatic actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:27 IST
India-Pakistan Relations: Tackling Terrorism for Trade Resumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Today, India stressed the necessity for Pakistan to effectively address the issue of terrorism as a precursor to improving bilateral relations. This assertion comes in response to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's call for joint action to resume trade between the two nations.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal contested Dar's suggestion that it 'takes two to tango,' highlighting instead that terrorism remains the primary obstacle. India has consistently condemned Pakistan's alleged use of terror as an instrument of state policy.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been particularly strained since the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike. Diplomatic ties were further downgraded after India revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir. However, the recent visit by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Pakistan for the SCO summit suggests potential thawing in relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025