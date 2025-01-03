India-Pakistan Relations: Tackling Terrorism for Trade Resumption

Today, India stressed the necessity for Pakistan to effectively address the issue of terrorism as a precursor to improving bilateral relations. This assertion comes in response to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's call for joint action to resume trade between the two nations.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal contested Dar's suggestion that it 'takes two to tango,' highlighting instead that terrorism remains the primary obstacle. India has consistently condemned Pakistan's alleged use of terror as an instrument of state policy.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been particularly strained since the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike. Diplomatic ties were further downgraded after India revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir. However, the recent visit by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Pakistan for the SCO summit suggests potential thawing in relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)