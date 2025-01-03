Montenegro's Gun Culture on Trial: A Nation's Call for Change

In the wake of a tragic mass shooting, Montenegro's top officials convened for an urgent meeting aimed at curbing illegal weapons. This follows the killing of 12 individuals by a gunman using an unlawful firearm, marking the second such occurrence in under three years.

Montenegro's National Security Council is expected to call for stringent gun laws, as the nation grapples with a burgeoning gun culture. State broadcaster RTCG reports Montenegro ranks sixth globally in illegal weapon possession per capita.

The public outcry is palpable, with citizens lighting candles in memory of the victims and demanding better governance to prevent such tragedies. Meanwhile, calls are growing for a deeper examination of the nation's security frameworks.

