Tensions Rise in Manipur: Clash at Kangpokpi SP Office

Tensions escalated in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as an agitated mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police. The violence stemmed from frustration over the officer's inability to withdraw central forces from Saibol village, as confirmed by officials.

The unrest primarily involved Kuki organizations, angered by a recent baton charge on women by security forces. Protesters hurled stones and projectiles at the SP's office, demanding the removal of the BSF and CRPF troops from the village. Damage was reported to police vehicles, and several, including SP Kangpokpi M Prabhakar, sustained injuries.

In response, additional central forces were deployed to restore order. The incident followed a series of violent episodes in Manipur, leading to a prolonged economic blockade and a significant shutdown by local tribes. Ethnic tensions remain high, with ongoing conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki communities leaving a devastating toll since mid-2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)