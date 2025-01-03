Moldova's Energy Crisis: Transdniestria Cut Off Amid Russian Gas Halt

Moldova is grappling with a significant security challenge after its Transdniestria region was cut off from Russian gas supplies, Prime Minister Dorin Recean stated on Friday.

Russian gas routes through Ukraine ceased on New Year's Day following the expiration of a transit agreement amid the ongoing conflict. Moldova is addressing its energy needs through local production and imports, said Recean, highlighting the profound impact on Transdniestria, where residents have lost heating.

Recean criticized Russia for allegedly using gas as a weapon to destabilize Moldova, aiming to empower pro-Russian factions, while Russia refutes these claims. Moldova debates Gazprom's reasons for stopping gas exports, estimating its debt far lower than Russia's figure. The government is exploring alternative energy solutions and support for the affected enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)