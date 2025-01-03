Major Breakthrough in Bijoy Krishna Bhunia's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the Bijoy Krishna Bhunia murder case with the arrest of a suspect in Pune, Maharashtra. The agency announced on Friday that the arrest is connected to the alleged involvement in the 2023 murder of the BJP leader in West Bengal.

According to the NIA, the suspect, identified as Mohan Mondal, was apprehended on Thursday. The agency stated that Bhunia was abducted and killed in Goramahal village, Moyna, Purba Medinipur district in May 2023. Mondal had evaded capture, leading to the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him.

Mondal is the third individual to be arrested in connection with this case. Previously, Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick were detained. The NIA took over the investigation from local authorities as per the Calcutta High Court's order on April 5, 2024. Efforts to uncover the conspiracy behind Bhunia's abduction and murder are ongoing, according to the agency's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)