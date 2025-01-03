Left Menu

Major Breakthrough in Bijoy Krishna Bhunia's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a suspect in Pune, Maharashtra, allegedly involved in the murder of BJP leader Bijoy Krishna Bhunia in West Bengal. This arrest is linked to the May 2023 case of abduction and murder. The investigation continues to unravel the conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:55 IST
Major Breakthrough in Bijoy Krishna Bhunia's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the Bijoy Krishna Bhunia murder case with the arrest of a suspect in Pune, Maharashtra. The agency announced on Friday that the arrest is connected to the alleged involvement in the 2023 murder of the BJP leader in West Bengal.

According to the NIA, the suspect, identified as Mohan Mondal, was apprehended on Thursday. The agency stated that Bhunia was abducted and killed in Goramahal village, Moyna, Purba Medinipur district in May 2023. Mondal had evaded capture, leading to the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him.

Mondal is the third individual to be arrested in connection with this case. Previously, Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick were detained. The NIA took over the investigation from local authorities as per the Calcutta High Court's order on April 5, 2024. Efforts to uncover the conspiracy behind Bhunia's abduction and murder are ongoing, according to the agency's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025