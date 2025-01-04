Tragedy Strikes Jabalpur: Speeding Car Claims Lives

A speeding car claimed the lives of two individuals and injured four others in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night, according to police reports. The unfortunate incident unfolded around 10 pm in the Vijay Nagar area.

The driver, identified as Dr. Sanjay Patel, allegedly lost consciousness owing to a recent heart surgery. He has been taken into custody for further investigation, confirmed inspector Virendra Singh Pawar.

Victims include Ravi Shankar Dubey, 67, and Munni Bai Sen, 61, who succumbed to their injuries. Patel claims a dizzy spell led to the crash, dismissing allegations of intoxication. Eyewitnesses reported the car hitting multiple pedestrians before colliding with a road divider.

(With inputs from agencies.)