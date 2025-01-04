Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jabalpur: Speeding Car Claims Lives

A tragic accident in Jabalpur city resulted in two deaths and four injuries after a car, driven by doctor Sanjay Patel, crashed into pedestrians. Patel, claiming a health issue, was taken into custody. The incident occurred in Vijay Nagar on Friday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 09:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A speeding car claimed the lives of two individuals and injured four others in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night, according to police reports. The unfortunate incident unfolded around 10 pm in the Vijay Nagar area.

The driver, identified as Dr. Sanjay Patel, allegedly lost consciousness owing to a recent heart surgery. He has been taken into custody for further investigation, confirmed inspector Virendra Singh Pawar.

Victims include Ravi Shankar Dubey, 67, and Munni Bai Sen, 61, who succumbed to their injuries. Patel claims a dizzy spell led to the crash, dismissing allegations of intoxication. Eyewitnesses reported the car hitting multiple pedestrians before colliding with a road divider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

