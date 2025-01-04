Air Hostess Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 10 Lakh

A young air hostess from Maharashtra's Thane district has become the victim of a significant cyber fraud, losing approximately Rs 10 lakh. The incident began with calls from unknown numbers on November 23, claiming a parcel she sent to Iran had not arrived.

During a video call, the caller informed the hostess that her name was involved in a money laundering case, threatening her with arrest if she didn't comply. Under pressure, she was coerced into transferring Rs 9.93 lakh via links sent to her phone.

Upon realizing the deception, she approached the police, who have registered an FIR. The phone number was traced overseas; however, no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)