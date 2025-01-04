Left Menu

Air Hostess Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs 10 Lakh

A 24-year-old air hostess from Maharashtra lost nearly Rs 10 lakh to cyber fraud after receiving threatening calls claiming her involvement in money laundering. Persuaded through a video call, she transferred the money. A police investigation is underway following an FIR, but no arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young air hostess from Maharashtra's Thane district has become the victim of a significant cyber fraud, losing approximately Rs 10 lakh. The incident began with calls from unknown numbers on November 23, claiming a parcel she sent to Iran had not arrived.

During a video call, the caller informed the hostess that her name was involved in a money laundering case, threatening her with arrest if she didn't comply. Under pressure, she was coerced into transferring Rs 9.93 lakh via links sent to her phone.

Upon realizing the deception, she approached the police, who have registered an FIR. The phone number was traced overseas; however, no arrests have been made yet.

