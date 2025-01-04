UP Government's Winter Shelters: A Warm Embrace for the Needy

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented an extensive plan to establish 1,240 night shelters throughout the state to protect vulnerable persons during the severe winter season. Equipped with essentials, the shelters aim to offer warmth and security.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that the shelters must operate with sensitivity and accountability, ensuring no one is left to sleep in the open. Special provisions are in place for women's safety, with adequate lighting and cleanliness guaranteed.

Efforts are bolstered by a control room monitoring the shelters' operations and public outreach, ensuring residents know where to seek refuge. Authorities have been tasked with the regular inspection and improvement of facilities, underpinning a commitment to human dignity and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)