Tragic Incident at Surat Airport

A CISF jawan allegedly took his own life at the Surat International Airport, authorities reported on Saturday.

The officer, Kisan Singh, 32, was found dead after reportedly shooting himself in the stomach with his service weapon while in a washroom at around 2.10 pm.

Originally from Jaipur, Singh was urgently taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. The motive behind this drastic action is yet to be established, according to NV Bharwad, inspector of the Dumas police station. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)