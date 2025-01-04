Tragic Incident at Surat Airport
A CISF personnel, Kisan Singh, allegedly died by suicide at Surat International Airport. The 32-year-old jawan shot himself with his service weapon in a washroom. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind this tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A CISF jawan allegedly took his own life at the Surat International Airport, authorities reported on Saturday.
The officer, Kisan Singh, 32, was found dead after reportedly shooting himself in the stomach with his service weapon while in a washroom at around 2.10 pm.
Originally from Jaipur, Singh was urgently taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. The motive behind this drastic action is yet to be established, according to NV Bharwad, inspector of the Dumas police station. An investigation is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- jawan
- suicide
- Surat
- airport
- Kisan Singh
- investigation
- police
- Saturdays
- weapon
Advertisement