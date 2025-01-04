Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: British Man Killed in New Orleans Attack

Edward Pettifer, a 31-year-old from London and stepson to a former royal nanny, was killed in a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. The attacker, a U.S. Army veteran, was linked to Islamic State. Royal connections grieve over the loss, with condolences from King Charles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police have identified Edward Pettifer as one of the victims in a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. The 31-year-old Londoner, connected to British royalty through his stepmother, was killed by a U.S. Army veteran aligned with Islamic State who drove a truck into a crowd.

In a statement via London's Metropolitan Police, Pettifer's family expressed their devastation. King Charles has extended his personal condolences after learning of Pettifer's death. His family is tied to the monarchy through marriage, with Pettifer's stepbrother having served as a page at Prince William's wedding.

Pettifer's stepmother, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was a former nanny to Princes William and Harry, indicating a close link to the royal family. The attack has resonated deeply both in the UK and within royal circles, marking a tragic loss for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

