Ambush in Kurram: Attackers Target Deputy Commissioner's Convoy
In Pakistan's Kurram district, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and three security personnel were injured when assailants opened fire on their convoy. The attack followed a peace agreement between warring tribes, temporarily halting aid efforts to the violence-stricken region. Official investigations are underway to identify the attackers.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Deputy Commissioner of Kurram district, Pakistan, survived an attack on his convoy on Saturday. Javedullah Mehsud, along with three security personnel, was injured when armed assailants opened fire in Kojalai Baba village.
The incident comes days after a peace agreement was reached to quell sectarian clashes. Mehsud was overseeing aid convoy arrangements, aiming to deliver essential supplies to the region after an extended blockade. Following the attack, he was airlifted to Peshawar for further treatment.
Official sources suspect local factions may be behind the violence. The attack is labeled a conspiracy against ongoing peace efforts. Government representatives emphasized the importance of unity, urging communities to resist divisive tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Breach: Vice President Dhankhar's Convoy Disrupted
Road Mishap in Raje's Convoy: Close Call in Pali
Convoy Crash: Five Injured in Sanjay Nishad's Vehicle Mishap
Allegations Surface: Convoy Car Controversy In Extortion Case Surrender
Tensions Resurface in Kurram as Official's Convoy Attacked