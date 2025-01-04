Ambush in Kurram: Attackers Target Deputy Commissioner's Convoy

The Deputy Commissioner of Kurram district, Pakistan, survived an attack on his convoy on Saturday. Javedullah Mehsud, along with three security personnel, was injured when armed assailants opened fire in Kojalai Baba village.

The incident comes days after a peace agreement was reached to quell sectarian clashes. Mehsud was overseeing aid convoy arrangements, aiming to deliver essential supplies to the region after an extended blockade. Following the attack, he was airlifted to Peshawar for further treatment.

Official sources suspect local factions may be behind the violence. The attack is labeled a conspiracy against ongoing peace efforts. Government representatives emphasized the importance of unity, urging communities to resist divisive tactics.

