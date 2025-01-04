Bihar PSC Exam Retest Amidst Allegations of Corruption and Protests

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted a retest for candidates involved in a previous exam embroiled in question paper leak allegations. The exam took place on Saturday at 22 centers, with 5,943 of 12,000 registered candidates participating, according to officials.

Despite the peaceful conduct of the retest, controversy continues to swirl. Protests led by Independent MP Pappu Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor demand the cancellation of the original December 13 exam, suggesting widespread corruption. Political support for the cause is growing, with calls for a retest for all 900 centers statewide.

Kishor, continuing a fast-unto-death protest, argues that corrupt practices have plagued the recruitment process, with services allegedly offered for bribes. The Jan Suraaj Party considers legal action against the retest proceeding, indicating rising tensions and potential legal challenges ahead.

