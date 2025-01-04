Impostors Strike: Fake ED Officials Raid Home in Dakshina Kannada

In a daring deception, six individuals impersonating Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided a house in Bantwal town, Dakshina Kannada, absconding with approximately Rs 30 lakh in cash and five mobile phones, local police reported on Saturday.

The incident, which unfolded on January 3, saw the phony agents arriving at Mohammad Iqbal's residence in a vehicle with Tamil Nadu registration around 8.10 PM. Introducing themselves as ED officials, they claimed to have orders to inspect the house and confiscated the family's mobile phones before proceeding with their search.

A senior police officer noted that during the faux inspection, the culprits seized Rs 25-30 lakh in cash stored for business purposes, alarmingly advising that such a sum wasn't allowed at home before threatening arrest. They left at 10.30 PM, deceptively assuring documentation would follow. Realizing the deceit post-discussion with family, Iqbal filed a complaint leading to a case registration under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police are continuing investigations to apprehend the suspects.

