Left Menu

Impostors Strike: Fake ED Officials Raid Home in Dakshina Kannada

Six individuals falsely identifying as Enforcement Directorate officials raided a Bantwal town residence, stealing Rs 30 lakh and mobile phones. Initially deceiving the homeowner, Mohammad Iqbal, the impostors fled reassuring they'd provide documentation for the taken money. The incident led to a police complaint and ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:50 IST
Impostors Strike: Fake ED Officials Raid Home in Dakshina Kannada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring deception, six individuals impersonating Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided a house in Bantwal town, Dakshina Kannada, absconding with approximately Rs 30 lakh in cash and five mobile phones, local police reported on Saturday.

The incident, which unfolded on January 3, saw the phony agents arriving at Mohammad Iqbal's residence in a vehicle with Tamil Nadu registration around 8.10 PM. Introducing themselves as ED officials, they claimed to have orders to inspect the house and confiscated the family's mobile phones before proceeding with their search.

A senior police officer noted that during the faux inspection, the culprits seized Rs 25-30 lakh in cash stored for business purposes, alarmingly advising that such a sum wasn't allowed at home before threatening arrest. They left at 10.30 PM, deceptively assuring documentation would follow. Realizing the deceit post-discussion with family, Iqbal filed a complaint leading to a case registration under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police are continuing investigations to apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025