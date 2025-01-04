Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal in Pithampur

Tensions arose in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, as locals protested the disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy. Prohibitory orders were imposed following a series of protests and stone-pelting incidents. Authorities urge open communication and caution against misinformation.

On Saturday, an uproar erupted in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, as a mob pelted stones at a facility destined to incinerate 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste from the Bhopal gas tragedy, according to police reports.

The incident followed massive protests against the disposal proposal, which led to prohibitory orders being enforced under the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsa Sanhita to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

District officials held discussions with local representatives to defuse tensions, assuring transparent communication and urging the public not to succumb to rumours about the ongoing waste disposal process.

