Assam CM Vows Firm Stance on Waqf Protests, Urges Legal Recourse

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the Waqf law is an established reality, urging those opposing it to take their grievances to the Supreme Court. In a social media post, CM Sarma underscored the importance of peaceful dissent while warning against any form of violence, including stone-pelting, during protests.

Speaking about the Waqf Amendment Act protests, CM Sarma praised the Assam Police and community leaders for maintaining peace despite intelligence reports suggesting possible unrest. The situation in Assam remained calm on Friday with minimal demonstrations, even as protests erupted in other cities like Delhi, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Significant tension was noted in Murshidabad, West Bengal during protests against the amendment, which escalated into violence, leaving three dead and many injured. In response, the West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals and heightened security in affected areas, urging the public to ignore misinformation and reassuring them of their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)