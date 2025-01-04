18-Year Manhunt Ends: CBI Arrests Duo for 2006 Triple Murder

After 18 years on the run, two men have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly murdering a woman and her twin daughters in Kerala's Kollam district. The suspects, Dibil Kumar of Anchal and Rajesh from Kannur, were apprehended in Puducherry, police confirmed.

Kumar, reportedly in an affair with the victim Ranjini, murdered her after she became pregnant, with the assistance of his friend Rajesh, a former Indian Army personnel. The crime, committed in February 2006, has been under investigation by both Kerala Police and the CBI.

The CBI took over the case in 2008 following a plea from the victim's family. Despite being identified by investigators early on, the accused eluded capture by living under fake identities. They were brought before a court in Kochi and have been remanded to judicial custody, a prosecutor stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)