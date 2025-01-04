Shock in Mumbai: Arrest in Disturbing Child Rape Case

A horrifying incident has come to light in Mankhurd, Mumbai, where a 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl. The arrest, announced by police on Saturday, has sent shockwaves across the local community.

The young child was reportedly playing near her residence when the accused lured her to an isolated area and committed the crime. It was only after the girl expressed severe pain that her family sought medical attention, prompting doctors to confirm she had been raped.

Subsequently, the child recounted the traumatic experience, leading to the registration of a case by Mankhurd police. The accused, a resident of the same vicinity, now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)